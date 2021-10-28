PROVIDENCE — Judith Lynn Stillman, an award-winning Rhode Island-based pianist and composer once hailed by Wynton Marsalis as "a consummate artist," was a busy woman during the pandemic.
The musician is now a filmmaker.
Remotely, during the pandemic, Stillman produced "Women Trailblazers in Music," an effort she calls a “quarantine” film.
Stillman, who was named Honored Artist of the American Prize as both composer and pianist, is a winner of a Pell Award for Excellence the Arts, the Bannister Award for Civil Service in the Arts and 18 piano competitions.
"Women Trailblazers in Music," she said, "takes us on a journey with tunes and tales by — and about — pioneering women composers who were all but expunged from history."
Commissioned by FirstWorks and Artists & Activists Productions, the movie features stories rarely heard, and music not often played.
Actor Becky Bass plays the role of Florence Price, the first Black woman composer to have her music played by a major symphony orchestra. Other notable cast members include Jeanine Kane of the Gamm Theatre, Emmy award-winning actor Kate Burton, cellist Aristides Rivas, sopranos Michelle Esposito and Mia Douglas, and Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Concertmaster Charles Dimmick.
“These extraordinary women composers have been marginalized, repressed, and shamefully neglected, but should be household names. Our objective in creating ‘Women Trailblazers in Music’ is to redress this historic imbalance," said Stillman.
The “quarantine” film features 25 celebrated performers. The premiere will take place at Rhode Island College’s Sapinsley Hall in the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. A live concert showcasing additional music composed by women and featuring performers from the film will follow the screening.
“FirstWorks’ commissioned works initiative embodies our commitment to local artists as essential partners,” said Kathleen Pletcher, FirstWorks' executive artistic director. “Together, we are creating new discoveries for audiences and strengthening the cultural fabric of Rhode Island. We are thrilled to expand our role as an arts incubator and bring the vitality of the fresh ideas of artists to our community.”
"Women Trailblazers in Music” will also stream on the FirstWorks Virtual Stage on Friday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. Stillman will join viewers on live chat during the stream.
Tickets are free and reservations are required for access to both the live and streaming events. Visit http://firstworks.org to reserve tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.