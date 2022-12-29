STONINGTON — The “Winterlude” exhibition, featuring works by Gallery One artists, celebrates the beauty of the quiet season.
Winter’s arrival in New England invites creativity as the artists turn to their studios to explore and expand their artistic vision. Connecticut-based Gallery One represents a diverse group of established artists — including Michael Fanelli of Clinton, who recently opened a gallery in Westerly — whose works reflect different artistic traditions.
The artists include Rosemary Cotnoir of Westbrook, Victor Filepp of New London, Karen Israel of West Hartford, Fanelli of Clinton, Ann Knickerbocker of Old Saybrook, Paul Fitzpatrick Nager of Old Lyme, Diana Rogers of Clinton, T. Willie Raney Ivoryton, Rick Silberberg of Ivoryton, and Jill Vaughn of Ivoryton.
“During this season, the landscape becomes a dramatic, monochromatic and moody setting for photography,” said Filepp. “The long shadows and waning light create abstractions in nature and in everyday objects and structures,” he added.
“The oblique light of winter is magical, rendering textures in the landscape that are not always evident at other times of the year,” noted Fanelli. “This is especially true in the woodlands with branches stripped bare revealing the structure of the trees. Dormant energies can be felt, like the warmth of the sun deep in the forest,” he said.
Diana Rogers said she sees renewed possibilities for creativity during winter.
“The air is crisp and infused with warm, bright light. Nature’s color palette is subtle, and shapes are simplified inviting discovery for landscape painting,” she said.
The exhibit opens on Jan. 6 and runs through Feb. 26 at the La Grua Center located at 32 Water Street in Stonington, CT. Join the artists for the opening reception on Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Gallery One website at www.galleryonect.com or contact us at galleryonect@gmail.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
