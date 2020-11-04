MYSTIC — Jeff Kinney, the author of the immensely popular "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" books, wanted to find a way to reassure young readers during this difficult year. So, while making plans to introduce his new book, "The Deep End Drive-Thru Pool Party," he hit upon a novel idea.
When Kinney arrives at Groton's Catherine Kolnaski Magnet School in Groton Friday, he'll unveil that idea.
Kinney plans to show up at the school in his van — the Deep End Drive-Thru Pool Party Van — and visit with his fans in an unusual manner.
Youngsters and their families will be invited to drive through "pool party–themed interactive vignettes," said Anastasia Soroko, the event and marketing manager at Bank Square Books and Savoy Bookshop & Café, the businesses co-sponsoring the event.
Interactive vignettes such as a lifeguard dunk tank, a tiki hut and an underwater adventure underwater, Soroko said.
Then, at the final moment, Kinney will personally deliver children their signed copies of "The Deep End Drive-Thru Pool Party" using a six-foot pool skimmer.
"I wanted kids to have some happy memories," said Kinney one afternoon last week from his home in Plainville, Mass., where he lives and where he owns a bookstore called An Unlikely Story. "I'm hoping kids can have faith that this [COVID-19 era] will end someday."
"I want them to know that things will be okay," said Kinney. "I want them to have faith and to know that someday things will return to normal."
Kinney said he wanted to let kids know that despite a pandemic raging across the country, despite school being moved online or becoming hybrid, and despite most after-school activities being canceled, hope is abundant and it's OK to have fun and to be silly.
"So, we're hosting a series of drive-thru pool parties," said Kinney. "We're making stops up and down the Acela corridor."
The first three books in the Wimpy Kid series, as well as the latest "Awesome Friendly Kid" book, will be available to purchase Friday, and will also be signed and distributed by Savoy and Bank Square Books staff members during the event.
Kinney's new book follows Greg Heffley and his family as they hit the road for a cross-country camping trip, ready for the adventure of a lifetime. But things take an unexpected turn, and they find themselves stranded at an RV park that isn’t exactly a summertime paradise. When the skies open up and the water starts to rise, the Heffleys wonder if they can save their vacation — or if they’re already in too deep.
Tickets for Friday's event must be purchased ahead of time. Each ticket includes one signed copy of "The Deep End Drive-Thru Pool Party" and admission for one car.
Kinney didn’t grow up wanting to be a children’s author, according to his website. His dream was to become a newspaper cartoonist. When he was unable to get his comic strips syndicated, he came up with the idea for "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," a story about a middle-school weakling named Greg Heffley. Kinney worked on his book for almost eight years before showing it to a publisher in New York.
To date, the online version of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" has more than 80 million visits and is typically read by more than 70,000 kids a day.
Kinney is a six-time Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award winner for "Favorite Book" for his "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series. He was named one of Time magazine’s "100 Most Influential People in the World," and is also the creator of Poptropica, which was named one of Time’s 50 Best Websites. He spent his childhood in the Washington, D.C., area and moved to New England in 1995. For more Wimpy Kid, visit wimpykid.com. For tickets, visit https://www.banksquarebooks.com/event/diary-wimpy-kid-drive-thru-pool-party-tour-jeff-kinney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.