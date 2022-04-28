WESTERLY - Mystic resident Christie Max Williams has done many things in his illustrious life. Founder of the the Arts Café Mystic, Williams has worked as an actor and director in California, New York and Connecticut; as a fruit vendor in Paris; as a salmon fisherman in Alaska; as a consultant on Wall Street; as a writer for the National Audubon Society; and in various leadership posts for nonprofit organizations.
But now, Williams - whose poetry has been published in journals, magazines and anthologies, has earned him a Grolier Prize and second place in the Connecticut River Review Contest and a finalist spot for both the National Poetry Series and Morton Marr Prize - has published a book of poems that is gaining praise and attention.
'The Wages of Love,' Williams' debut poetry collection, was awarded the 2022 William Meredith Poetry Prize and described as 'finely crafted and deeply felt,' by Margaret Gibson, poet laureate for Connecticut. 'Christie Max Williams offers us a stunning debut collection of poems,' Gibson writes. 'The book is a harvest of richly remembered and embellished moments whose nature includes inquiry, affirmation, passion, tender remorse, wistful encounter, honest compassion, wise joy.
''At home with narrative as well as with lyric reflection, Williams fully inhabits his poems with mellow humor and pleasure, without shirking the darker imponderables and challenges that come with learning to be fully human,' Gibson adds, 'or as he puts it, learning to be a good man.'' 'This is a good man, and a good poet,' she adds. 'How do we live, knowing that we will die? This ages-old question, though never asked directly in the book, may be central to these poems, which answer this way: we love. And the wages of love? More life: a tenderness toward existence, with all its endings and new beginnings.
'Rennie McQuilkin, emeritus Poet Laureate of Connecticut, and publisher of Antrim House, said 'The Wages of Love' is a splendidly wide-ranging poetry collection, delving into the mysteries of love, the complexities of relationship, the joy of family and the splendors of the natural world.
'A California native who lived for many years in New York City, Williams and his wife have lived in Mystic for many years now, and it is in Mystic, where they raised their daughter and son.
Williams will give a poetry reading in in the main gallery at the Hygienic Art in New London this Saturday, and will read from his new book at Savoy Bookshop and Café on May 5. Both events are free. Book signings and sales will follow each event.
"Take up this book and give yourself to it. You will gain as I have, from these wise, sensitive, splendidly written poems," wrote Gray Jacobik, award-winning author of 'The Banquet' and 'Eleanor.
'For more information, contact Christie Max Williams at 860-912-2444 or allynsally@sbcglobal.net.
