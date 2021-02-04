Will Evans, the popular roots-rock musician who has earned a reputation among his fans and fellow musicians for being genuine, kind-hearted and socially conscious, is next up at Knick Live, the new free, virtual Friday night musical series available each week on the United Theatre and Knickerbocker YouTube pages and websites.
The concerts are pre-filmed multi-camera shows straight from the stage of the Knick. The series, which kicked off last month, will feature Evans this Friday, followed by Hamilton Leithauser on Feb. 12; the Bruce Harris Trio on Feb. 19; Kat Wright on Feb. 26; Ryan Montbleau on March 5; and the Carleans on March 19.
All concerts will be available for viewing on the Knick and United websites. The concerts are being supported by a HART grant from RI Commerce, according to Tony Nunes, the artistic director of the United.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
