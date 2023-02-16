STONINGTON — Will Evans, the intrepid surfer, musician and environmentalist — known widely for his activism and soothing, heartfelt roots music — will share songs from his new album, "After the Burnt Out Sun,” Saturday when he performs at the Snowmoon Festival at the Velvet Mill in Stonington.
He may even tell the story behind his most recent song, "All My Relations."
Evans, who just returned from touring in Hawaii and California, spoke about his new song, his new album, his family, the lingering effects of the pandemic, the fickle music industry and the Velvet Mill gig on the telephone Monday night, stressing that he'll be sharing the stage with Westerly-based singer Olivia Charlotte and singer Nick Bosse, along with The Northern Roots and Laden Valley.
"It's the first time that I'll be curating a show," said Evans. "I like to make sure to showcase local talent."
The Snowmoon Festival, he said, which is sponsored by The Beer'd Brewing Co. and Kindfolk Records, is "something to get excited about in the middle of February."
But back to "All My Relations," the song Evans released in January along with a video, (viewable on his website) which sort of served as the inspiration for his new album (set to be released on March 3) and was a life-changer.
"All My Relations," tells the story about the near-death experience Evans had while he was paddle-boarding in the icy Weekapaug waters one winter's day and was unexpectedly slammed by a set of enormous waves, lost his footing, his board — and himself — under the water, where he wondered if he was dead or alive. Remarkably he made it so shore.
Evans, the married father of a 3½-year-old daughter, Hazel, said the experience gave him plenty of pause for thought. He said he finds himself being "less reckless" and "more cautious" than he's ever been, and learning how best to balance family and the touring life of a musician.
It took a while for the song to come together, he said.
"I had to just let it be for a while," he said about the terrifying, emotional memory that "flirts with the other side."
Eventually, he said, it began to take shape and "sort of wrote itself."
"I poured myself into the new record," he said.
Evans said he'll have plenty of CDs for sale, along with other merchandise.
