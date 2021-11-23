WESTERLY — Just when we most need an infusion of kindness and goodwill, along comes Will Evans — the soft-spoken, thoughtful musician whose songs consistently deliver messages of family, love, hope, and inclusion — with a new batch of music and a Thanksgiving concert at the United Theatre.
Evans, who found the silver lining of the pandemic by spending lots of extra time with his 2-year-old daughter, Hazel Rose, will take the stage at the United Friday night to share some true Thanksgiving.
"It's such a huge honor to play at the United," Evans said one afternoon recently via telephone from his home in Charlestown. "The United is now the centerpiece of the town and I am excited to introduce my friends to the new space and get people excited."
Evans has asked a few of those friends, Glenn "Glenn Thomas" Kendzia and budding local musician, Olivia Mortrude — to join him at the United. Kendzia, who grew up in Westerly, and has played with Evans many times before — the two are founding members of the Knickerbocker Collective and have spent time at the Knick, playing and working over the years — moved to Nashville last year, but has returned to play with Evans.
Evans, a lifelong surfer and environmentalist who spent the last decade as the primary songwriter and frontman for the New England-based roots-rock outfit Barefoot Truth, says his songs "speak to the importance of connecting with — and protecting — the earth."
With that in mind, he'll head up a "Kindfolk Thanksgiving Beach Cleanup" Friday morning at the Westerly Town Beach beginning at 10.
"It's a fun way to get together," said Evans, who launched a charitable network of "good friends" called "Kind Folk" at the beginning of the pandemic to help keep COVID-19 anxiety at bay and to encourage fans to stay positive throughout the dark days.
"It kept a lot of us afloat," he said. "Little acts of kindness make a difference ... it's just kind of a cool way to just be a decent human being."
"Kind Folk" has grown into a tight-knit fan community with thousands of members, he said, a network full of good friends who have connected via music and an interest in charitable efforts.
Evans said the opportunity to "witness life through the eyes of Hazel Rose" has given him "lots of hope."
Evans, who has shared the stage with such luminaries as Crosby & Nash, Grace Potter, Bruce Hornsby and Donavon Frankenreiter over the years, said after four albums and 50-million-plus streams on Pandora and Spotify with Barefoot Truth, he’s embarked on his solo journey — carrying along "some of the Jack Johnson-ish vibes from his earlier band."
In his shows these days, he said, he's been able to master a live-looping that showcases his skills as a multi-instrumentalist. Evans plays the didgeridoo, steel drums, percussive beatboxing and acoustic guitar along with his soulful vocals.
His album "Rise," which features "deeply personal topics of humanity, compassion, and a reflection of the current political times," was nominated in three categories by the New England Music Awards. While promoting the album, he toured extensively with his friend and fellow roots musician Trevor Hall, performing for sold-out crowds across North America and Europe. In 2020 Evans released "The Summer Swell," a three-song live EP, as well as a new summer-vibed single called "Lean In."
