CHARLESTOWN — A conversation with musician Will Evans is always a rewarding experience. A concert all the more so. On Friday, Evans' Kind Folk fans will be able to sit back, relax and enjoy both when he returns to the United Theatre — with a few friends in tow — for his post-Thanksgiving concert.
Evans will be joined by his longtime pal, Glenn Thomas, who will open the concert, along with the Newport-based folk duo known as Laden Valley.
As always, Evans, the longtime surfer and avowed caretaker of ocean and earth, will make ample room for kindness, generosity and environmental awareness to find a home during his concert.
Collection baskets will be placed at the front door where people can drop off donations of canned goods for the Jonnycake Center, he said, and his friends from RI Surf Co., and ORCA, the beach clean-up folks, will be on hand.
"It'll be a community-style event," said Evans. "That's how I like it to be."
Evans’ songs speak to the importance of connecting with — and protecting — the earth.
"At a time when so many are looking for words of inspiration and reassurance," he said, he shares songs that deliver "messages of family, love, hope, and inclusion."
Evans, who's in the midst of touring the Northeast, said he's thrilled that his fan base is steadily growing. Lately he's heard from fans as far away as Colorado, California and Florida, and he has an Instagram following of 50,000.
Evans, who spent the last 10 years as the primary songwriter and frontman for the New England-based roots-rock outfit Barefoot Truth, has shared the stage with many top artists, including Crosby & Nash, Grace Potter, Bruce Hornsby, Rusted Root, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Trevor Hall, Nahko, Xavier Rudd, Donavon Frankenreiter, Ryan Montbleau, Railroad Earth and members of Dispatch.
"We keep on rolling," said Evans Monday afternoon via telephone from his home in Charlestown, where he lives with his wife and their 3½-year-old-daughter, Hazel, when he's not on the road.
Evans, whose style of genuine, heartfelt, folk-roots music continues to attract listeners from around the country, said he plans to perform a mix of "fan favorites" and more recent offerings from his new album, "After the Burnt Out Sun."
Earlier this month, Evans released the first single from the album, “Bridge With No Name,” along with the premier of a stunning video shot partially at Fenway Beach and partially on Lantern Hill, which can be seen on his YouTube channel, YouTube.com/willevansmusic/.
About every four weeks, he said, he'll release a new single from the album until the full lineup of songs is released on March 3, 2023. The album will be available on all streaming apps and as a limited-edition autographed CD and a double-vinyl record.
Evans, who prefers connecting with people directly and in person, said navigating the ever-changing social media landscape and the new ways to share music has been difficult, but he's landed on a solution.
"We have a community text number now," he said. "I can keep people who want to be in touch connected directly through text."
If fans send a text to 860-390-5887, he said, with a message like, "Hey, Will," he'll text back and they'll be in the loop.
"It's fan-to-artist, and the best way I've found yet," he said.
Creating an album, Evans said, can be a grueling process, and “Bridge With No Name” was no exception.
First of all, he said, touring and making music can be very difficult on one's family, and secondly, putting one's all into any project requires major amounts of emotion, time, energy and commitment.
The album, he said, "is really a piece of my life."
Evans said he took time to write some thoughts down while he was completing the album.
"An album is like a time capsule," Evans writes about the record and recording process, "a look behind the curtain of one observer’s experience."
"These songs are significant to me as they are observations of a particularly wild time — not just in my life— but for all life on this planet," he writes. "For me, the best way to process is through song. I hope this album helps you process your own experiences and to move your energy in a constructive way."
"In the words of Dory, the Royal Blue Tang fish," he said, "'just keep swimming'."
