WESTERLY — Railroad Avenue is getting a fresh, new addition.
"AiR," a combination art gallery and studio, will open to the public Saturday afternoon, thanks to the efforts of artist Annie Wildey and photographer Michael Fanelli.
"How many artists does it take to hammer in a nail?" Wildey posited in an email Monday evening. "In this instance two!"
Wildey, a British-born painter and printmaker who spent many years in New York City before moving to Westerly at the beginning of 2020, said that she and Fanelli discovered a "special spot" at 19-B Railroad Ave.
The space — once the home of WERI radio — seemed to have been waiting for them to find it, Wildey said, and they are now happy to call it "their new creative home."
"AiR," she explained, is an acronym for "artists in residence."
The two intend to use the space as a working studio and a gallery "to showcase their fine art," she said.
Fanelli is a photographer and graphic designer based in Clinton, Connecticut. His work in photography began with film, particularly using medium- and large-format cameras both in the field and the studio, Wildey said.
"Although he now uses digital equipment," she said, "the process remains largely the same: to render an image intentionally, using the language of traditional photography, even when pursuing experimental imagery."
"Michael celebrates what can be seen with a camera that at times may not be viewable to the eye under normal circumstances," she added.
Both artists draw inspiration from nature and find the local landscape of the Rhode Island and Connecticut coast a rich source of creativity, said Wildey, who worked for many years at the British Consulate-General before receiving a master of fine arts degree at the New York Academy of Art.
Wildey had an exhibit this summer in the gallery at the United Theatre, where she painted live for the month of August during her exhibition "Making Waves."
It was this experience that planted the seed to move her studio from home to a space downtown.
And so, the search began.
The pair decided to collaborate and find a space together. After a series of serendipitous events, they found themselves signing a lease for 19-B Railroad Avenue.
It seemed like the perfect spot for a boutique studio gallery, she said, with its location directly opposite the train station and the Artists Cooperative Gallery of Westerly.
"We loved that it had a separate room for us both, and a main room that could be a gallery with street access, its own entrance, and a beautiful big window," she said. "We couldn’t be more excited to be new members of the community.”
AiR officially opens Saturday with a show curated by fellow artist Shari Weschler from the Coastal Contemporary Gallery.
A number of holiday events have also been planned, Wildey said. AiR will be open Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. Visit anniewildey.com/air and michaelfanelli.com for more information.
