PROVIDENCE — Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of Stephen Karam's Tony-Award winning play "The Humans" tonight through Dec. 11.
“Few plays ride the line between comedy and drama as perfectly as 'The Humans,'” said Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short, who directs the play, which earned the Tony for "Best Play" in 2016. “Stephen Karam captures the love and struggle of an American family celebrating a holiday together in manner that is funny, poignant, and moving, while also capturing the anxieties and fears that so many of us carry with us as well. The group of artists that has come together for this production is creating something so touching, and sometimes terrifying, and we can’t wait to bring it to our audiences for the shared experience that only theater can provide.”
The play tells the story of Erik Blake, an Irish-American, who has brought his wife and his mother for Thanksgiving at the new home of his daughter and her boyfriend. Blake's mother — affectionately referred to as “Momo” — is suffering from Alzheimer’s, and his other daughter, Aimee, has recently been the victim of a nasty breakup. The parents are disappointed their daughters have left home to struggle in New York City and worried that they are abandoning their values. "The Humans" tells the story of the quintessential family reunion, a group of people who love each other but still wrestle with basic human fears: old age, abandonment, poverty and death.
"The Humans" has been hailed by critics on Broadway and around the country. The Los Angeles Times said of the playwright, Karam "captures contemporary American domestic life in such wincingly accurate detail that something at once eternal and urgently of the moment is achieved.”
The Chicago Tribune said of its world premiere in 2014; “Stephen Karam's kind, warm, beautifully observed and deeply moving new play … is a work filled with uncommon compassion for the kinds of people whom the theater often ignores.”
"The Humans" was adapted into a film in 2021 starring Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Jayne Houdyshell, Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein.
Wilbury's production features Jim O’Brien, Jeanine Kane, Rachel Dulude, Jessie March, Dave Rabinow and Carol Varden.
Karam, a graduate of Brown University, grew up in Scranton, Pa., and teaches graduate playwriting at The New School. He has received two Drama Critics Circle Awards, an OBIE Award and is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.