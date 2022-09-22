PROVIDENCE — Wilbury Theatre Group will kick off its new season next week with the world premiere of "Silhouette of a Silhouette," an original play by the acclaimed and award-winning Rhode Island actress, Rose Weaver.
"Silhouette of a Silhouette," which opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 16, tells the story of redemption and hope inspired by loss and told through music, song and scenes. It's an inspiring story of a family struck by tragedy, according to Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short, and shows "how we pick the pieces up to move on again."
Next on the schedule is the Rhode Island premiere of the 2016 Tony Award-winner for Best Play, "The Humans" by Stephen Karam. Karam's play, which tells the story of the quintessential family reunion — a group of people who love each other but still wrestle with basic human fears: old age, abandonment, poverty, and death — runs from Nov. 17 through Dec. 18.
Another Rhode Island premiere, "We’re Gonna Die" by Young Jean Lee, will be the next play, opening Jan. 19 and running through Feb. 12. The Obie Award-winner blends storytelling, stand-up, music, and theater into a funny, sweet, and darkly weird song cycle that engages audiences and "lets us know we may be miserable, but at least we won't be alone," according to Short.
Paula Vogel's "Indecent" will follow from April 13 to May 7. Inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s "God of Vengeance" — a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel — "Indecent" charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.
The season will close with "Off With Their Heads," the world premiere of a new musical about the rape and revenge of painter Artemisia Gentileschi by playwright and poet Darcie Dennigan, running from May 25 though June 8.
“Next season will be a time to realize the true potential of our new performing space at WaterFire Arts Center,” said Short in a statement. “With the iconic, two-story set of 'The Humans' to the intimate musicality of 'We’re Gonna Die,' these works will afford us an infinite number of ways to explore what our new space can do.
"But even more so, each of these plays gives us the opportunity to continue building community in our work," he added, "and celebrating our theater as a space where the actors onstage and the audience share the room, and the experience, together.”
For more information or tickets, visit https://www.thewilburygroup.org.
