PROVIDENCE — "Fire Flowers and a Time Machine" ("Flores de Fuego y una Máquina del Tiempo"), a bilingual outdoor production designed to "put audiences in touch with ancestors from the past, and our future descendants," will be the next performance collaboration from The Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence.
Directed by Wilbury Resident Artist Shey Rivera Ríos, the production will follow health guidelines developed by the Wilbury Group and WaterFire providence in consultation with health experts as it takes audiences on a time-traveling journey through space and time to meet ancestors from long ago, according to Wilbury Group Artistic Director Josh Short.
With "Decameron," the last joint effort by the two arts organizations, Short said "we saw that audiences were incredibly grateful for the opportunity to experience live theater again in the time of COVID."
"We're very excited to continue to use this time to grow, develop new work, and find new ways to engage our community in performance and storytelling," he added. "With 'Fire Flowers,' audiences can look forward to experiencing a truly bilingual production featuring work from some of the areas most forward-thinking performing artists, and under the vision and guidance of Shey, and with the support of our collaborators at WaterFire, it's sure to take the format we've developed to new heights."
For the show, the audience will be divided into four separated groups of 10to 20 people who will remain properly distanced from each other and the performers. All performances are presented in Spanish and English through the use of translation, projected subtitles, or bilingual performers. All the performances are presented outdoors on 5 stages and performance areas on the spacious grounds of the WaterFire Arts Center and the historic American Locomotive Company building. Face coverings must be worn at all times, and social-distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.
The show will be presented from Oct. 1-17 and will feature work developed and performed by Sussy Santana, Saúl Ramos Espola, Maritza Martell, Becci Davis, April Brown, Lilly E. Manycolors, Laura Lamb Brown-Lavoie, Matt Garza, Gina Rodríguez-Drix, Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Eli Nixon, Janaya Kizzie, and Rachel Hughes.
Ríos (pronouns: they/them) is an interdisciplinary artist, cultural strategist and arts administrator. Their artistic creations explore a variety of themes: from home to capitalism, queerness, magic, and our relationship with technology. Rivera has 10 years of experience in the arts sector. Their trajectory includes 8 years of leadership at AS220, a nonprofit arts organization and artistic incubator in Providence, and being part of the team of the Community Innovation Lab (MIT CoLab) of the MIT Department of Urban Studies and Planning. Rivera majored in psychology and sociology at the University of Puerto Rico and has postgraduate studies in Culture and Contemporary Media from Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Rivera has been living in Providence for the past 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.