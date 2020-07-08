MYSTIC — An original show called "What In The World?!" written by students in the Emerson Theater Collaborative's Summer Youth Theater Production, will highlight some timely topics this week when it makes its virtual debut.
Produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Denise Royal, "What In The World?!" deals with the way young people are seeing and experiencing the trauma and triumphs resulting from current events.
"We are currently living through the chaos and isolation caused by a global pandemic," said Lisa Giordano, a collaborative member, "yet, at the same time, people are uniting through global protests against systemic racism."
Through the art of theater, she said, the students make their voices heard.
"This show demonstrates how the youth of today are facing these issues head on, taking action and planning for change in the world," she said. "The world has changed and our youth can help us change too."
Young actors from the Mystic area, including Benazir Russell, Isabella Houchard, Gabby Husereau, Gianna Wilson, Jace Wilson, Noah Puckett, Linus Weber, Savanna Royal, Skyrah Jade, Alana Bowles, and Morgan Sandman, will join young actors from Arizona and Texas who will all be performing in the show on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. p.m.
Tickets are $10 each and available at bit.ly/Whatintheworld. A link to the performances will be sent to patrons once the ticket purchase is complete.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.