What are you doing New Year's Eve? If you're still making up your mind, nearly all local hot spots, restaurants and theaters are hosting special events to help you ring in the new year safely and in style.
Knickerbocker Music Center
Mystic Dead, the Grateful Dead tribute band, will play at the Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly. The show is at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets, visit knickmusic.com or call 401-315-5070.
United Theatre
G. Love & The Juice will perform at the United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly, at 9 p.m.; doors open at 8 p.m. G. Love & The Juice is a collective of all-star musicians, including G. Love, harmonic, guitar and vocals; Jimi Jazz Prescott, upright bass; Chuck Treece, vocals and drums; and Van Gordon Martin of the Organically Good Trio, Big Daddy Kane and Dub Apocalypses, lead guitar. Tickets are $50/$65. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Windjammer Surf Bar
Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut, will host a New Year’s Eve dinner with entertainment by Never Enuff beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $65 and include a 4-course dinner and a champagne toast. For tickets or more information, call 401-322-0504 or visit windjammersurfbarri.com.
Ocean House
The Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill, will host a New Year’s Eve Gala, beginning at 9:15 p.m., with live music, passed hors d’oeuvres, open bar and food stations. Tickets are $250. For tickets or more information, visit oceanhouseevents.com/events.
C.C. O’Brien’s
C.C. O’Brien’s, 8 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck, will host a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 6 p.m. with DJ Dave Christina.
Phoenix Dining & Entertainment
Phoenix Dining & Entertainment, 215 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, will host local country band Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots for New Year’s Eve, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Irons
The Irons, 20 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, will hold a New Year’s Eve bash, beginning at 9 p.m., with music by Wicked Peach and a breakfast buffet at midnight. Tickets and more information are available at theironsmystic.com.
The Captain Daniel Packer Inne
Glass Goddess will perform, beginning at 10 p.m., on New Year’s Eve at The Captain Daniel Packer Inne, 32 Water St., Mystic.
Courthouse Center for the Arts
Rhode Island-based blues and rock band Neal & the Vipers will host a New Year’s Eve dance party at Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston, beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Ocean Mist
Ocean Mist, 895 Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown, will host Steve Smith & the Nakeds on New Year’s Eve beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of the show. For tickets or more information, visit oceanmist.net/calendar.
Premier Theater at Foxwoods
The indie pop trio AJR will celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 to $125. For tickets or more information, visit foxwoods.com/entertainment.
Mohegan Sun Arena
The Beach Boys, led by Mike Love, will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on New Year’s Eve, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34/44. For tickets or more information, visit mohegansun.com.
Wolf Den
The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville will host the disco-funk band Boogie Wonder Band on New Year’s Eve at 11 p.m. The show is free. For more information, visit mohegansun.com.
