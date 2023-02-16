WESTERLY — Nashville-based singer-songwriter Andrew Combs will make his debut at the Knick Saturday along with a favorite native son.
Westerly's Glenn Thomas, who who's been living in Nashville himself these last few years, will open for Combs.
Thomas, who said in an email earlier this week that he plans to play a few new songs from an upcoming album he's almost finished recording, called Combs "a fantastic songwriter and singer."
Thomas said Combs, who will be performing with his band, "released a beautiful new record this past year called 'Sundays' that was intentionally recorded in mono and without the usual studio tricks to let the songs be front and center."
"Sundays" was was produced by Jordan Lehning, who also produced Thomas' album “Reassure Me There’s A Window.”
Combs, though born and raised in Dallas, Texas, says he "can’t say for certain he identifies with any one place in particular."
Although he's performed at the Newport Folk Festival in the past and traveled around Europe and the States, this will be Combs' first Rhode Island club gig.
His work, he says, "is more accurately a measured synthesis of a wide array of 'places' — the literal and the figurative, those he has been to and others he has yet to see."
"Sundays," he said, which was released last August, "is reflective of those varied places" that inform his creative work.
Written on the heels of a 2020 breakdown — "amid the long, monotonous grind of an ongoing global pandemic," — "Sundays" came together in Nashville in early 2021.
In the wake of what he calls his "debilitating psychological crack-up," Combs turned to the practice of transcendental meditation to find balance and to, in the words of surrealist director David Lynch, “catch the big fish."
Alongside his collaborators, Lehning and Dominic Billet, Combs would go into the studio every Sunday, with the goal of capturing a song he had written the previous week, "as he plumbed the depths of [my] own heart and mind."
As a result of his deep dive into his own fragmented subconscious, he says, "writing speaks to the absurdity of our tendency to point our fingers rather than look within ('Mark of the Man'), the naivety of youth ('Adeline'), and the perspective gained in deep self-reflection and meditation ('Still Water').
"But at the center of 'Sundays' is a pervasive sense of quiet hope, and a recognition of an inherent balance that’s possible, succinctly summarized in the refrain of '(God)less.'
"We are capable of such a mess," he says, "But God still lives on in godlessness."
Thomas, who writes songs "with careful attention to his understanding of himself and the seasonality of life," has been praised by press and songwriting veterans alike, and that has led him to perform across the country with national acts such as Langhorne Slim, The Barr Brothers, Blitzen Trapper, Joe Pug, The Ballroom Thieves, Eve6, Watsky, Rubblebucket, and others.
His latest single, “The Things I Dreamt About,” an ethereal meditation on the wandering mind, was released last December.
