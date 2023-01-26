WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will highlight the work of visiting artist Jonathan Small during the month of February, along with a show called "Artists’ Favorites," featuring the oils, acrylics watercolors, photography, wood, ceramic, fiber, jewelry and sculptures of the gallery's associate members.
"February marks a distinct change in the winter and although the storms may still rage and the snow may still fall, February’s days are getting longer," said Madeline Beaudry, a member of the cooperative tasked with writing about the February show. "Spring is not far off, so what better time for a gallery to welcome something new?"
In addition to hosting a visiting artist, another "something new" in February, Beaudry said, will also include a three-session workshop called "Creating a Mobile," by artist member Helen Roy, when students will create "a colorful, five-piece, indoor mobile with acrylic paint, acrylic paper, fishing wire and laser-cut wooden pieces of sun, moon, and stars" on Tuesday afternoons for a fee of $105 with all materials provided.
Small, who will lead a discussion on his work and the process of oil painting later in February, said he was inspired to paint by his grandmother, who gave him his first box of oil paints.
Small studied art at the University of Colorado, Massachusetts College of Arts and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, a school which his grandmother attended. He put his artistic career on hold for 20 years while he managed a surf shop in Newport.
Small kept his artistic energies flowing by designing advertisements and airbrushing custom-made wind surfboards, he said, and then, in 2006, he quit his job, added a studio on to his home and took a few refresher classes at RISD and the Newport Art Museum.
Ever since, Small has devoted his energies to being a full-time artist, said Beaudry.
“Now, I create art to please myself, unabashedly showing the influence of traditional art," said Small in a statement submitted by Beaudry. "I paint landscapes and seascapes in the tonal and impressionist tradition. My focus is to capture light and atmosphere in paint on canvas.”
Small, said Beaudry, "has a strong connection with his creative ancestry." In addition to his artist grandmother, his great-great-grandfather was a well known engraver.
“Although my grandmother’s paint box is now gone," said Small, "I keep two of her old tubes of paint in my studio as a reminder of the woman who first inspired me.”
For more information about Small, visit his website at www.smallfineart.com.
The opening reception will take place Friday, Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
