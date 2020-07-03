WESTERLY — Learn the skills to help you write that story you've always wanted to tell or pick up pointers to help you craft your memoir this summer when the Ocean Community YMCA holds a series of Zoom classes for budding writers. The Y will offer two different classes over the summer, an "Online Memoir Workshop," and a "Generative Fiction Workshop."
On Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m., beginning July 13, author Jeanne McWilliams Blasberg and other guest authors will hold the "Generative Fiction Workshop," a series of informal classes that will focus on in-class exercises designed to generate ideas with writing prompts and readings.
"We will also study one element of craft each week from point-of-view, to character development, and structure," Blasberg said in a statement released this week. The classes will be geared toward fiction and memoir alike.
"Make this the summer you get that first draft written," Blasberg added.
On Tuesdays beginning July 14, author Ethan Gilsdorf, will lead the "Online Memoir Workshop," which he describes as a "fun, inspirational online workshop on the art and craft of writing personal narrative/essay/memoir, for all levels of writers."
The workshop will focus on the fundamentals of "creating a gripping, poignant narrative from your own life experiences," Gilsdorf said. "As part of a community of fellow writers, you will have a chance to share your work with the class and receive helpful, constructive criticism."
By the end of the workshop," he said, participants will have written several short exercises and several short exercises and at least one personal memoir. The workshop will be facilitated using Zoom video conferencing.
A second session of the memoir class will begin in August.
Writers might consider pairing both classes, Blasberg suggested.
Monday classes will meet virtually from 5-7 p.m. on July 13, 20, and 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17, 26 and 31.
Tuesday's first session will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning July 14. The second session will begin Aug. 11.
Classes are $64 each for Y members and $84 for non-members. For more information, contact Joshua Posey at 401-596-2894 or jposey@oceancommunityymca.org or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
