PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island PBS plans to "revisit the local landmarks, cultural hotspots, and untold histories that make Rhode Island such a colorful place to live" in a special two-day marathon next week, which will include the airing of "Our Town: Westerly" on Thanksgiving day at 4 p.m.
The Westerly segment includes stories about the Babcock-Smith House Museum, the Westerly Masons, the Westerly Memorial Library Association, the Westerly Hospital, the Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round, the Westerly Land Trust and about "developer Charles 'Chuck' Royce ... the man who was integral to giving Westerly back its commerce and sense of community."
Also highlighted are stories about Westerly Packing and soupy, the Westerly School Department and the football rivalry between Westerly and Stonington that "runs deep through generations of high school football players, fans, and even just residents of these two towns."
"Separated only by the Pawcatuck River, the towns of Westerly, Rhode Island, and Stonington, Connecticut, are close-knit: many families live in one town and work in the other," said RIPBS Director of Public Information Lucie M. Raposo. "But when it comes to football, the rivalry is fierce. This segment explores how the rivalry began surrounding this Thanksgiving Day tradition, and how heated it can get among fans and even families."
Part fundraiser, part community builder, part documentary film, and part “day-in-the-life” scrapbook, the project offers a collection of local legends, historical events, and personal memories from the tight-knight community of Rhode Island, she said.
"The Our Town" marathon begins Wednesday, Nov. 25, with the first three films airing on the hour starting at 8 p.m. Then, on Thanksgiving, the next eight films air on the hour starting at 3 p.m.
WSBE Rhode Island PBS transmits high-definition (HD) and standard-definition (SD) programming over the air on digital 36.1; on Rhode Island cable services Cox 08 / 1008HD; Verizon FiOS 08 / 508HD and Full Channel 08; on MA cable services Comcast 819HD and Verizon FiOS 18 / 518HD; and on satellite services DirecTV 36 and Dish Network 36.
