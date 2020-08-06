STONINGTON — Poet Talvikki Ansel, a Westerly resident who was awarded the prestigious Yale Younger Poets prize for her collection, "My Shining Archipelago," in 1966, will be the August fellow at Stonington's James Merrill House.
Ansel, who teaches writing at both the University of Rhode Island and Three Rivers College, said she plans to read from her newest collection, "Somewhere in Space," Friday night during a "Virtual Reading & Conversation" with Merrill House Committee member Geoffrey Little.
Ansel received the Journal Award in Poetry from Ohio State University Press for "Somewhere in Space," a volume, writes Poet Lisa Russ Spaar, that creates "a portal of hope where humans can recover a sense of what it means to be animal on a planet imperiled."
"Ansel is a twenty-first-century ‘New Englandly’ Dorothy Wordsworth, paying keen, peripatetic, nineteenth-century attention to the salvific slippage among the human, animal, feral, cultured, and terrestrial realms of our moment," Spaar adds. "The poems in this collection build a cosmology that is atmospheric, pan-geographic, and emotional.”
Ansel, who grew up in Mystic and Old Mystic, and graduated from Stonington High School, said she's always known about the famed James Merrill House, and certainly, as a poet, studied and admired Merrill's work. She said it wasn't until about two years ago that she realized she could apply to become a fellow and spend time in the actual house.
"There is something enticing about the house," said Ansel, "something about the space."
The James Merrill House, located on Water Street in Stonington, is designated a National Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Merrill, who died in 1995 and was one of his generation's most acclaimed poets, lived in the house — which today is managed by the Stonington Village Improvement Association — with his longtime partner, David Jackson. The building remains much as Merrill left it and still conjures the poet’s aura.
Although she's been busy preparing for Friday night, and a new semester of teaching during COVID-19, she's taken some time to do some reading.
Along with the stacks of "New Yorkers," she's been catching up on, she said, "I've been reading a biography of Coleridge and Sarah Broom's 'The Yellow House.'"
A Mount Holyoke College graduate who received her Masters of Fine Arts from Indiana University at Bloomington, Ansel has had her work anthologized in "Firsts: 100 Years of Yale Younger Poets" and has been honored with Shenandoah's Glasgow Prize for Emerging Writers, a Pushcart Prize, a Wallace Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University, a Lannan Foundation residency, and a fellowship from the Virginia Commission for the Arts. She has taught at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Texas at Austin and was a former artist-in-residence at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Trail Wood.
Laura Mathews, the communications chair for the James Merrill House Committee, said audience members will be invited to submit questions to Ansel after she reads a selection of her poetry.
To participate in the event, visit the James Merrill House Facebook page or YouTube channel.
