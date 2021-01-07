WESTERLY — The Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group, in preparation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will present the fourth annual Reading of Dr. King's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" online on Friday, Jan. 15.
Several local citizens will read five-minute portions of Dr. King's spirit-filled letter. The reading starts promptly at 5:30 p.m., preceded by music and a slide show of quotes from Dr. King's sermons.
To attend the virtual reading, register on the library website, https://westerlylibrary.org/events/2020/11/18/reading-dr-kings-letter-birmingham-jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.