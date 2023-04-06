NORWICH — Westerly native Bob Jones is the featured artist this month at Norwich's Art Space Gallery with his show "Studies of New York."
"We are so fortunate to be hosting the paintings of Westerly native ... and Lyme Academy alum Bob Jones in our gallery," said artist Suzanne Boada, the gallery coordinator and its artist-in-residence, who noted that "Studies of New York" is an exhibition featuring more than 100 paintings and "is remarkable to behold."
Jones, who lives in Manhattan, has been painting full time for the last 10 years, Boada said.
"He was most recently accepted into the Metropolitan Museum's Copyist Program," she said in an email, "and is painting a reproduction of a Camille Corot urban landscape piece for the next few weeks."
On his website, Jones, who was born and raised in Westerly, said he studied "under renowned local artist Pat Warfield in my childhood."
In an email, Jones said after leaving work at Brooklyn’s oldest bar, P.J. Hanley’s, he began painting on the streets of New York, in order to follow "his artistic dream from childhood."
In so doing, he said, he went on to become a "Residence at Bryant Park Artist," have a residency at Ocean House and to sell a painting to the Colnaghi Gallery, "one of the world's oldest and most prestigious galleries (circa 1770)," he said.
The show consists of 130 of Jones' original, colorful paintings, all completed during his residencies, he said in an email.
Jones said on his website that a few of his early childhood memories include his very first attempt at drawing a person sitting down from memory, his "numerous attempts to capture the images of the ocean waves and surfers (sometimes with surfers facing the wrong direction)," and his first attempt at oil painting a music booklet, "thinking that the notes were medieval handwriting.
"Occasionally, the 'struggles' faced by the budding young artist to-be," he added, encouraged "friends and strangers [to offer] valuable tricks" on how to "get it right."
"Usually after sharing a good laugh," Jones wrote.
Eventually, Jones went on to further his studies at the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts, under the supervision of Steven Sheehan and Don Gale.
He was also commissioned to paint Grand Central Station for a private client.
"Almost every day, I can be found painting on the sidewalks of midtown Manhattan," he wrote. "I thrive on the authenticity of painting outside and encountering all kinds of people from different walks of life — neighbors, artists, lawyers, bankers, drug addicts, shop owners, delivery guys, musicians and playwrights.
"I love this city and I love bringing city landscapes to life in my work," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.