WESTERLY — The Westerly High School Music Boosters have come up with a novel way to raise some much-needed funds — a holiday decoration contest fundraiser with three first place prizes of $100 each.
According to Westerly High School Music Director Sarah Ferry, the goal is not only to raise funds for the music students, "but to encourage our entire town to participate and create something magical."
Prizes will be awarded in three categories, Ferry said: Festive ("lively, cheerful with lots of lights"), Creative ("it is 2020 after all") and Traditional ("classic, timeless decorations seen year after year ... red/green, ribbons, bows etc. ... think "Home Alone.")
The entry fees are $15 per house; $25 per business and $5 per classroom.
The decoration deadline is Dec. 14, Ferry said, and winners will be announced the same week. Photo submissions of completed decorations can be sent to WesterlyMusicBoosters@gmail.com.
"We encourage you to post your finished decorations on social media and tag us on Facebook," Ferry said. "We will narrow down the top contestants and drive by to see them in person to determine winners."
A registration form can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPC5WHA202y8Lb8ecVWv9UCw3W1nzqYqRiNZHxPP63Nuf63A/viewform.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
