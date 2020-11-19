WESTERLY — Folks who typically attend the annual tree-lighting in Wilcox Park each year — an event that typically draws hundreds of people to downtown Westerly — won't have to leave their homes this year.
For the first time, The Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will present a virtual tree-lighting that will be exclusively broadcast on Facebook Live.
Monica Brennan, the library's head of youth services, said "the highly anticipated" tree-lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m. when "the association will broadcast a luminous and fun-filled brief evening event that will culminate in the official lighting of a beautiful 20-foot holiday tree from Broadview Nurseries."
The event will also feature "revered local youth soprano Orla Peck as well as some silly library vignettes, including Doe, everyone’s favorite Westerly reindeer."
Members of the community are invited to stop by the library to pick up free event packets, Brennan added, which include hot cocoa, candy-cane lollipops, and the song lyrics to the seasonal songs featured in the sing-along section of the Facebook Live event, while supplies last.
"The library and park staff also look forward to sparking your imagination with a hilarious YouTube 'tree-lighting' movie invitation which juxtaposes the campy, silent film genre with the fun of 1980s neon lights glam," she added.
The video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufEUnI5JGeM&t=8s.
