WESTERLY — The Westerly Land Trust has added something new and different to its offerings and its in the form of a podcast.
"Voices of the Land," is dedicated to "sharing the stories of how people live, work and interact with the land. From farmers to conservationists, educators to researchers, all of our guest speakers boast varied careers and perspectives on land conservation in Westerly and beyond."
The podcast was created to "tell a rolling story of land conservation from all angles and perspectives, and to educate the public on why the Land Trust’s mission of conserving land is beneficial to the community and the environment."
The first two episodes of "Voices of the Land" are now available and can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Radio Public, or through a web browser by clicking the button below. One episode will be released on the last Friday of every month throughout 2021.
Visit westerlylandtrust.org to learn more.
