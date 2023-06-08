WESTERLY — The Westerly Band — the country's oldest continuously active civic band — will host its annual Children’s Teddy Bear Concert Sunday at the bandstand in Wilcox Park at 4 p.m. A beloved local tradition, the concert attracts many young music lovers who often attend with their Teddy Bears in tow.
Director Alison Patton invites children and their parents to "March along with Mama Bear and the Wooden Soldier" to enjoy the concert and to "sing along, dance along and play along with the band and with the band's Egg Shakers and more."
A large, life-size Teddy Bear will also be in attendance, passing out goodies to concertgoers.
The program for the free concert will include such children’s favorites as “Teddy Bears’ Picnic” and songs from “Encanto,” “SpongeBob Square Pants” and “Scooby Doo."
The band will continue to perform throughout the summer with concerts and marches beginning this Sunday morning when the band will march in the Firefighter’s Memorial Parade Sunday at 9 a.m. in Westerly. On June 17, they'll participate in South Kingstown's 300th anniversary parade.
The band will also participate in the annual Mount Carmel procession through the North End on July 16 and will perform later that evening at 8 p.m.
Band members also plan to participate in the Blessing of the Fleet in Stonington, the Summer Sounds Concert series in Mystic on Aug. 1; Shelter Harbor concert on Aug. 2; and another band concert in Wilcox Park on Aug. 9.
On Sept. 3, they'll return to Stonington for the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society's procession at 10 a.m. and for a concert at 6 p.m.
— Sun staff
