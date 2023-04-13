WESTERLY — Four local people will be honored at the Westerly Armory on May 6 at the armory's annual "Appreciation Evening," according to Roberta Mudge Humble, president of Westerly Armory Restoration Inc.
Alexis Ann, Shawn Lacey, Amanda Nall and William Siano will be celebrated for their service, Humble said.
Humble said entertainment for the event, which includes a dinner, will be provided by the highly-acclaimed Atwater-Donnelly Duo, known for their harmonies and expertise with musical instruments such as the mountain dulcimer, banjo, tin whistle and limberjacks. They will be joined by Cathy Clasper-Torch, who plays fiddle, cello, Chinese erhu, and who plans to add to some vocals.
Ann, a Stonington High graduate, is best known for The Resident, Humble said, which had the mission of "covering good people doing good things." The first female commissioned officer in Montana, Ann was a member of the Rhode Island National Guard, has served on boards of nonprofit organizations and has assisted charities across the region.
Lacey, a lifelong resident of Westerly, is the current Westerly town manager and was a Westerly police officer for 34 years and past chief of police. He served as patrol commander, internal affairs officer, DARE officer, hostage negotiator, SWAT team leader, and, for 20 years, as the union president. For a short time, he was both police chief and town manager, Humble said.
Nall, the owner of Bogue’s Alley, on the bridge in Pawcatuck, provided thousands of dollars in gift certificate to nurses, doctors and workers at the Westerly Hospital during the pandemic and also contributes to the Chorus of Westerly's Summer Pops, the Westerly Lions Club's charity dinner, and veterans Honor Flights.
While Siano wasn’t born in Westerly, Humble said, he has spent the better part of his life in town and in the United States Army. He did two tours of Vietnam, among other missions, has been state commander of the Department of Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars and is Post Commander of the H.W. Merrill Post American Legion here in Westerly. He is also on WBLQ radio every Tuesday for the "Veterans Hour."
A buffet dinner will be served by by Bogue’s Alley following the honor ceremony, Humble said. For more information or to purchase tickets, which must be purchased before April 27, visit westerlyarmory.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
