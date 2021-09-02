PROVIDENCE — WaterFire Providence will kick off its COVID-delayed 2021 WaterFire season this holiday weekend and has announced a schedule featuring four full lightings and five partial lightings.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 marked the first year in WaterFire Providence’s 25-year history that there were no lightings. But with support from the state of Rhode Island through Commerce RI and American Rescue Plan Funding from the City of Providence, WaterFire returns Saturday.
The season will open Saturday with a full lighting designed to thank "COVID Heroes," which includes all essential workers.
Other lightings will include "WaterFire’s 25th Birthday Celebration," a "BIPOC Arts Lighting," a "Technology and Business Night," a "WaterFire Salute to Veterans" and the return of a "WaterFire for the Holidays" in December.
“WaterFire is not only an iconic tourist attraction in our capital city, but it’s also an economic driver that draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Providence to support our local businesses,” said Gov. Dan McKee in a statement. “This kind of economic activity is crucial to continuing our recovery from the pandemic, and our small businesses need it. I was glad that our administration committed the support needed to ensure that WaterFire is back this year.”
"WaterFire is an excellent model for how by working in partnership, we can use our parks to serve the public good and create thriving, inclusive art experiences that bring people together," said Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. "I am proud to have championed bringing WaterFire back this year and can think of no better event to safely welcome people back to Providence and celebrate all that makes our city unique."
“We couldn’t be happier or more excited about getting back downtown and on the river to make the magic of WaterFire happen,” said Peter A. Mello, WaterFire Providence’s managing director and co-CEO. “In addition to the state of Rhode Island and the City of Providence, we are grateful that many other businesses and organizations have stepped up to make the 2021 season possible.”
WaterFire may be able to announce additional lightings and programming and encourages fans to watch for updates on the WaterFire Providence website, waterfire.org/schedule, and social media pages.
"We are all tremendously grateful for the outpouring of public support for WaterFire from the entire community and our many hospitality partners. As an entirely admission-free event, WaterFire continues to be hard-hit by the challenges of the COVID crisis and with the community's ongoing support we pledge to be here to literally keep the home fires burning," said Executive Artistic Director Barnaby Evans.
Visit https://waterfire.org/plan-your-visit/for up-to-date details about the event, transportation, parking, hotels, restaurants and other local attractions.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
