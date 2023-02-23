WESTERLY — They've appeared onstage with Emmylou Harris, they've toured with Sarah Jarosz and the Punch Brothers, and now Emily Frantz and Andrew Marlin — two singers and musicians with profound chemistry who also happen to be married to one another — will perform at the United Theatre.
The North Carolina-based folk-roots duo — who perform now as Watchhouse and for years performed as Mandolin Orange — will perform on March 2 in a Westerly Sound presentation.
Singer Jordan Tice, a songwriter and guitarist whose performances have been compared to those of legends like Leo Kottke, John Hartford and David Bromberg for their mix of virtuosity and playfulness, will open the show.
Watchhouse, which maintains an active social media presence, built a loyal following with their band Mandolin Orange and put out six albums under that name, but for their seventh, they made a big change.
In 2021, they reintroduced themselves with their album “Watchhouse,” before deciding to go through with the name change.
The music reflects “the naturally occurring evolution” of the duo’s sound, Frantz told WBUR in 2021. The birth of their daughter, Ruby, in 2018 inspired many of the songs on the album, Frantz said.
"Watchhouse (Duo)," a self-produced recording, features the two "performing the most elemental possible arrangements of all nine songs from Watchhouse," he said.
By the time 2019 came to its fitful end, Marlin writes on the Watchhouse website, he knew he was tired of touring. He was grateful, of course, "for the ascendancy of Mandolin Orange."
While on the road for the American Acoustic Tour with The Punch Brothers and Jarosz — which included two special shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium — they played back up for Emmylou Harris. The event also featured sets from some of their favorite artists, including Regina Spektor, Waxahatchee and Yasmin Williams.
The tour also included a special, hometown duo performance at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and an appearance at New Mexico’s Ladder To The Moon Festival alongside Patti Smith, The Head & The Heart, Indigo Girls, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Wet Leg.
The songs, which have been described as "challenging as they are charming, and an inspired search for personal and political goodness," offer "welcome lessons about what any of us might become when the night begins to break."
“We’re different people than when we started this band,” Marlin said, reflecting on all these shifts. “We’re setting new intentions, taking control of this thing again.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
