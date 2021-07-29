WESTERLY — The Watch Hill Improvement Society will host its annual art show in the Undercroft of the Watch Hill Chapel next week with an opening reception scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
More than 30 local artists are participating in this year's show, which includes many depictions of local scenes, according to the show's organizers.
The show will be open to the public from Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 5, for viewing daily between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.
The exhibition and sale is sponsored by the Watch Hill Memorial Library & Improvement Society. Founded in 1889, the society helps preserve the Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round. Members plan children’s programs, sponsor the annual Boutique Sale and help beautify Watch Hill.
Artist Charlotte Cottrell, one of the participating artists, will show her pastel painting, "From the Fifth to the Third, pictured above.
Cottrell's works have been popular additions to the show over the years, organizers said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
