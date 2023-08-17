RICHMOND — The Washington County Fair, the region's largest agricultural fair, is officially in full swing.
The fair, founded in 1967 to emphasize the importance of agriculture in the lives of locals, opened Wednesday, will remain open through Sunday, and will be packed each day with favorite traditional events and activities typical to agricultural county fairs — along with a few new additions.
In addition to the midway full of Rockwell Amusements rides — from the Ferris Wheel to the Zipper to the largest traveling roller coaster in New England — the fair will offer a lineup of performers on the Main Stage and the Portable Stage.
On Thursday, Joe Nichols performs on the Main Stage while Alter Ego takes to the Portable. On Friday, Nick Casey and Tyler Rich are on the main, while Angelus Hall will perform Saturday followed by the Liz Spencer Band, Annie Probst and Love & Theft.
Alter Ego returns on Sunday along with Chase Wright, who's scheduled for the 6-7:30 p.m. slot.
Along with food booths that will be familiar to regular fairgoers — from burgers to BBQ and seafood to freshly squeezed lemonade — more than 130 food vendors will be selling their wares (think strawberry shortcake), many organized by local nonprofit organizations. Coffee-lovers will be happy to know that Audrey's Coffee House will set up a booth this year.
Also new to this year's fair will be the appearance of noted street artist ARCY. Known for his paint-splashed style of large-scale street art, ARCY traveled the country on his "North American live event mural tour" in 2015 where he took his skills on the road, spray-painting live event walls in front of thousands of onlookers in many of the largest cities across the country. Since then, he has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large-scale works throughout North America, Australia and Europe and is currently developing a collaborative body of work for the Walt Disney Company as a Disney Fine Artist.
"We are beyond excited to have ARCY on-site this year," a member of the fair committee posted on the fair's Facebook page. "Can’t wait to see what he creates for us live in front of our eyes!"
Also new this year will be a camel demonstration presented in partnership with Lavender Waves of South Kingstown, which will also be setting up a farm stand with items made from native lavender.
Of course there will be the usual tractor pulls along with other favorite contests and events — from egg-toss competitions to animal-costume parades — and a number of family-friendly shows such featuring juggling and magic.
Visit https://www.washingtoncountyfair-ri.com for a full list of events, and information about admission and parking.
