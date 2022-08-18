RICHMOND — The Washington County fair is back and better than ever according to organizers.
Now in its 56th year, the fair has come a long way from the first modest event held on the grounds of the Perryville Grange in Wakefield in 1967.
What began as a way to emphasize the importance of agriculture in the daily lives of residents and to recreate the long-time tradition of the old-fashioned county fair, the event has become the area's largest agricultural event and a favorite place for summer fun.
The fair features daily Future Farmers of America competitions — think pie-eating contests, various pulling events, racing, and much more.
Running through Aug. 21, the fair will see the return of family favorites such as Robert Clarke, magician, juggler, and funny guy; the famous Rockwell Amusements rides; plenty of arts and crafts; the largest midway in Rhode Island; carnival rides; doughboys; tractor pulls; livestock shows; and live musical entertainment every night.
This year will also feature Potter's Ville Antique Shingle Mills designed to brings visitors back to simpler times with complex demonstrations of wooden shingle-making five times a day and physics-defying truck pulls when drivers skillfully tow their massive loads.
Rockwell will also set up its new electrifying ride, "The Genesis," which has been highly rated for its extreme thrill levels as riders free fall from new heights. The musical lineup includes Rodney Atkins, Eli Young Band, Frank Ray and Drew Parker
The fair is run solely by volunteers, organizers say, noting that it takes more than a hundred volunteers to make the fair possible.
Fair committee member Dr. Clyde S. Fish said in a statement that "the mission of the WCF is to promote a rural way of life, give families an affordable venue for family entertainment, and be the vehicle for nonprofit organizations in the community to raise funds for their community service endeavors."
All of the food stands at the fair are not-for-profit vendors, and for most this is their most successful fundraising opportunity, the statement said.
For tickets to this year's event, which includes all-day access to all shows, competitions, and concerts, visit the website, https://washingtoncountyfair-ri.com/.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
