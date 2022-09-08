WARWICK — The Gamm Theatre will kick off its new season with Rajiv Joseph’s "Describe the Night," which opens Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 9.
Spanning 90 years, the play, described as a "sprawling and intricate drama" that explores decades of Russian history, won the Obie Award for "Best New American Play" in 2018.
The second play of the new season will be Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning "Sweat," which opens Nov. 3 and runs through Nov. 27. The play centers around a tight-knit group of friends in blue-collar Reading, Pa., where life is hard but reassuringly predictable. On the factory floor and in the local bar, bonds are forged, drinks are downed, and gossip flows. But when layoffs and picket lines chip away at their trust, friends find themselves pitted against each other in a primal fight for survival. From its slow-burn opening to its electrifying end, Nottage’s play confronts race, deindustrialization, and the ever-shrinking middle-class with humor and heart.
"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," will return for a limited-run holiday show from Dec. 9-24, when Clarence and the entire town of Bedford Falls comes to life in a staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic. With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story of beleaguered building-and-loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve.
On Jan. 12, Brian Friel's "Faith Healer" will open for a near month-long run through Jan. 29. A modern masterpiece by the acclaimed Irish author of "Translations" and "Dancing at Lughnasa," Friel’s play weaves together the stories of an erratic, itinerant faith healer with those of his embittered but loving wife and his weary stage manager. In lyrical monologues, the characters deliver conflicting versions of “the fantastic Francis Hardy’s” performances, while slowly revealing a terrible event at the story’s center. It has been called "a fascinating exploration of truth and superstition, and unconditional love."
Next up will be "Bad Jews," by Joshua Harmon, which has been described as "a deliciously savage comedy about family, faith and the complications of identity," and will run from March 2-26.
Lucy Kirkwood's "The Children" will close out the season, running from April 27 to May 14.
The play takes place in a remote English cottage by the sea where retired scientists Hazel and Robin are determined to grow old together as the world crumbles around them. After a nuclear disaster, their quiet existence is rocked by the appearance of a friend with a life-altering request.
Tickets are on sale now. The Gamm Theatre is located at 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. For more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
