Ward Hayden & The Outliers, whose members have been celebrating the life, legacy and music of Hank Williams for more than a decade, will perform at Charlestown's Rhythm & Roots Festival in Ninigret Park on Sept. 3, days after the release of their new album, "A Celebration of Hank Williams Live."
The band's 10th album, "South Shore," with its popular cut "Crazy Love," has been climbing the Alt-Country Radio Chart since it was released earlier this year.
“It’s the closest thing I’ve ever done to a concept album,” said Hayden. “I wanted to just recount my experience of growing up in a small town and what it meant and what it took to get out and leave that behind and try to pursue something, chase after something that was and is a dream. I used to joke that my greatest achievement was I got out of here because it was no easy feat.”
But Hayden did return to his hometown of Scituate, Mass., decades later ... and with his wife and daughter. To add more personal connections to the songs, local landmarks were captured for the music video for “(Breaking Up with) My Hometown.” They are locations he now gets to share with his family, including spots that will be familiar to people who frequent Boston's South Shore ... like Maria’s Subs, Rocco’s Barbershop, Ronnie Shone’s General Store, Scituate Town Pier, Peggotty Beach, and the AJ McEachern Memorial Trail.
“Can’t Wake Up” first came to Hayden in a dream, he said, or rather a nightmare that resulted from a tragic loss of a friend, and eventually turned his life away from his hometown and what he had always known. He eventually embarked on his musical journey, and was able to finish writing the song and record it for "South Shore."
“It was majorly cathartic to write," he said. "In my mind, I relive the memories pretty much every time I hear this song and a lot of emotions come flooding back. For me the only option, once so many things in my hometown fell apart, was to venture out, keep moving forward, and see what else the world had to offer someone looking to start anew.”
The Patriot Ledger praised the album as "a superb combination of rock-with-twang, and some of Hayden’s most concise and evocative songwriting.”
Other music critics described the album as "mellow and insightful" with "calming sounds that allow you to just sit back, relax and let your worries drift away."
The music blog, Twangville, said "Like previous albums every song tells a story and 'Crazy Love' is about just that, crazy love. Was it a first crush? First long-term relationship? It doesn’t matter, we have all been there to certain degree.”
After an extended Scandinavian tour, the group performed at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion on June 24 to a packed audience and then continued touring.
"While Hayden’s songwriting comes from a very personal space, it also rides a spectrum of universal appeal touching on the essential matters of life, love and the world around us," Twangville posted on its blog. "There is a lot of contemplation on 'South Shore' ... ‘Blink of an Eye’ chronicles the passage of time from school days to adulthood, with a disheartened view of life in the working world. ‘Things These Days’ finds the singer feeling anchorless as he considers life choices and dreams."
"Several of the songs reflect on family life," says the music blog, "... ‘Hush’ is about raising a young daughter, sharing some fatherly perspective and hopes for her life ... while the closing [song] ‘Great Unknown’ is a tender string-laden ode to his wife with some life advice for the listener added for good measure.
"One can hear echoes of Hank Williams, of whom Hayden is noted fan, in the stripped down and country-leaning sound of [Boston's] South Shore," it continues. "It’s the kind of record that I suspect that ol’ Hank would enjoy."
And the Rochester Beacon says, “with a smooth vibe of honkytonk mixed with rock ’n’ roll vibe inspired by artists like Hank Williams, Gene Autry and Johnny Cash, the concept album delves into what it means to leave a small town behind.”
Glide Magazine says "Ward Hayden & The Outliers are a musical force to be reckoned with. From heart wrenching ballads to foot-stompin’ rock ‘n’ roll, whether live or on record, Ward Hayden & the Outliers deliver every time."
