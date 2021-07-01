WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Village Association will continue with the weekly Wakefield RiverFire summer series tonight from 6 to 10 on the Saugatucket River in historic downtown Wakefield. RiverFire will take place every Thursday through Aug. 19, with live music from area bands performing on stage at the river’s edge and on the Saugatucket Bridge.
Tonight, RiverFire will help usher in the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a dual-bill show featuring Where’s Lewis, a duo playing the music of Jethro Tull, and UnderEstimated Propher, a six-piece rock band playing the music of the Grateful Dead.
On July 8, the five-piece rock band the Stattones will play popular covers and original music with special guest Jason Colonies. July 15 will feature a double bill of Poor Man’s Gibson, an acoustic trio which plays folk, rock and country, and Gooseberry Road, an acoustic trio which plays music of The Beatles, Carole King, Hollies and the Bee Gees, mixed with some originals.
Each Thursday, a "RiverFire Cabaret” will take place beginning at 8 p.m. on the Contemporary Theater Company's outdoor stage, while on Main Street, local artisans and vendors will selling their goods and shops and restaurants adjacent to the elementary school playground will remain open.
All vendors and visitors will be required to follow up-to-date state guidelines for face coverings, social distancing and other measures.
For live music schedules, additional event information, or for information about becoming a vendor, visit WakefieldVillageAssociation.com or email WVAvendors@gmail.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.