Poets from Westerly, Charlestown and Hope Valley have contributed poems to a newly-released volume, "Voices of The Earth: The Future of Our Planet II," a book of original works that focuses on themes of resilience, sustainable living and adapting to a changing climate.
Published by Notable Works Publication and Distribution Co. Inc. of Cranston, the book, a collection of poems by Rhode Islanders of all ages, also includes an introduction by Lauren Parmelee, the senior director of education at the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, information about the state's key environmental agencies and suggestions for how people can volunteer with the agencies.
Nina Quaratella, Sophia Spano and Teagon Smith of Westerly; Sharon E. Alexander and John Boulmetis of Charlestown; and David Luken of Hope Valley have all written poems about "preserving and protecting open spaces, endangered species and our precious natural resources for future generations," according to Bina Gehres, director of Notable Works.
So has Aubrey Atwater, an award-winning musician who, with her husband Elwood Donnelly, makes up the well-known musical group, Atwater-Donnelly.
“Art and activism meet in this inspired collection of environmental poetry by impassioned Rhode Islanders," said Poet Laureate of Rhode Island Tina Cane in a statement. "A celebration of our state and the natural world, it is also an examination of our state of affairs regarding Mother Earth."
"To read these poems is to be galvanized," Cane added. "With its list in the back of the book of ways to act, 'Voices of the Earth' is a valuable creative resource for anyone who wishes to join in the growing chorus to save our planet."
“The book is such a great opportunity for writers to combine conservation and art, while also highlighting organizations across the state doing great work to benefit our environment," said Quaratella.
To accompany the book's release, Noreen Inglesi, the current artist-in-residence at Notable Works who serves as editor-in chief for the book, created a presentation called "The Earth Is In Our Care," a collaborative project with the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, which can be viewed on YouTube.
The poetry and music were inspired "by the valuable work of Audubon Society of Rhode Island and their dedicated staff, who convey their commitment to preserving and protecting natural habitats, their excitement of connecting people to nature and their sense of urgency for maintaining the balance of nature while paving the way to a dynamic, diverse and inclusive future," Inglesi said in a statement.
Designed and Illustrated by Mary Ann Rossoni of Second Story Graphics, the book is available for $9.99 (plus tax and shipping) at www.NotableWorks.org.
The YouTube video can be seen at https://youtu.be/wNJ2zAROkH4.
