NEW LONDON — Windborne, an internationally-acclaimed vocal ensemble whose music is deeply rooted in American folk-singing traditions but whose repertoire includes music from the Republic of Georgia, Corsica, Bulgaria, the Basque region, and Quebec, will perform at Friday Night Folk at All Souls Friday night.
Windborne includes four singers — Lauren Breunig, Jeremy Carter-Gordon, Lynn Mahoney Rowan and Will Thomas Rowan — who grew up immersed in the traditional song and dance communities of New England. For more than a decade, Windborne has sought out masters of traditional singing in the U.S. and around the world and through the collaborations has developed the vocal agility and authentic sound for which they are known.
Respected music critic and teacher Peter Amidon said Windborne's "vibrant energy, vocal agility, connection, and stories about the music they sing is a ... feast of a cappella harmonies.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
