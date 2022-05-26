WESTERLY — Music and art will once again fill Wilcox Park this weekend when the Virtu Outdoor Art Festival returns for its 26th year.
Sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, the festival, featuring the selected works of 80 artists and craftspeople, also showcases the beauty of the performing arts. A variety of entertainers will perform throughout the two-day celebration, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. with Yarina — a group dedicated to sharing the beauty, courage and survival of the ancestral traditions and culture of the indigenous peoples of Ecuador.
Members of Yarina, who will perform all day Saturday and Sunday, sing in three languages — including Kichwa, Spanish and English — and perform on a variety of traditional instruments. They dress in native outfits and weave together an imaginative tapestry of South American musical styles.
Other performers will include guitarist/vocalist James Harris, who will perform on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the Westminster Youth String Ensemble, who will perform in the park's gazebo Sunday at 1 p.m., and the Howling Hound Dogs, who will perform their roots music and blues in the gazebo 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, said Chamber President Lisa Konicki, a tree behind the library will be "yarn-bombed," which means decorated with colorful skeins of yarn by artist Christina Adair, who also plans to knit a colorful hand-created adornment for the trunk of a second tree.
Virtu, said Konicki in a statement, is defined as "a love of fine arts." In Wilcox Park this weekend, "The talents and imaginations of artisans will combine to create the magic that is the Virtu Art Festival."
Konicki said the popular "Creation Station" — a major attraction for children and their families — will return to its home under the Virtu Creation Station Tent, where children will be encouraged to explore their creative potential through hands-on participation in a number of activities designed especially for the event. Children will also be invited to transform the park's walkways into beautiful designs using 100 large pieces of sidewalk chalk that will be distributed to all participating children. There will also be free face-painting, she said.
Virtu will be held rain or shine, and admission is free.
