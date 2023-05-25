WESTERLY — Days before the annual Virtu Outdoor Arts Festival was set to return to Wilcox Park for its 27th year, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki was taking stock of the popular event that attracts thousands to Westerly during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
"It’s going to be an incredible array of talented works with many first-time Virtu exhibitors," said Konicki in an email. "We are delighted that the show is back to its Pre-COVID numbers in terms of artists and craftsmen."
This year's Virtu, which will be held rain or shine and will feature the selected works of more than 130 artists and craftspeople, is a showcase for both the visual and performing arts, said Konicki, noting that volunteers are still being enlisted for the two-day event.
"Always need volunteers," said Konicki, listing the time slots available: Friday, 12-4 p.m., Saturday, 6:30-9:30 a.m., and Sunday 4-7:30 p.m.
Volunteer face-painters are also in demand, she said.
Yarn-bomber Christina Adair will return to Virtu, Konicki said, and is expected to "knit a colorful, hand-created adornment for the trunk of a tree" as part of a unique display with a children’s theme.
"Linda Lavallee Mossberg will also have a large tree trunk yarn-bombed near the entrance by Granite Theatre," she said in a statement, and "Rose Zymlinski will yarn-bomb light poles as well, including a tribute to people with Alzheimer’s disease, by draping a garland of crochet daisies in the colors for caregivers, supporters and patients."
"According to the Oxford Dictionary, Virtu means 'a love of fine arts,'" Konicki said. "The talents and imaginations of artisans will combine to create the magic that is the Virtu Art Festival."
