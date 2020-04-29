WESTERLY — The famed Virtu Art Festival, typically held each Memorial Day weekend in Wilcox Park, will move online for the first time in its 24 year history.
Sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, Virtu, which typically draws tens of thousands of art lovers to town each year, will be held online in stages, every Sunday in May beginning this Sunday, according to chamber president Lisa Konicki.
The first online Virtu event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature individual artists in 30-45 minute segments, beginning with local artists Kelly Jarvis, Jeanette Vertentes, Mark Perry and Cathy Johansen.
Konicki said it "will be a personal way for people to meet the artists virtually and see/purchase their work."
"Viewers can ask questions or comment live on Facebook and the artist will respond accordingly," she said. "Viewers can call in live to make purchases with a credit card and come pick up the artwork curbside at the chamber or make other arrangements for payment and pick up or shipping."
The Virtu initiative will be based on the chamber's "Shop Local Facebook LIVE" event which has been able to generate thousands of dollars in sales each weekend for struggling small businesses.
"We aim to support these artists the same way," Konicki said.
Visit oceanchamber.org or facebook.com/OceanChamber.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
