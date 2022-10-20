WESTERLY — Renée Alsarraf, author of "Sit, Stay, Heal: What Dogs Can Teach Us About How To Live Well," begins her tale of dogs and compassion with a quote from a person older readers will remember well and younger readers would do well to: Doris Day.
"I have found that when you are deeply troubled, there are things you get from the silent devoted companionship of a dog that you can get from no other source," reads the Day quote. It's a comment that Alsarraf, a veterinary oncologist and herself a cancer survivor, understands well.
On the phone from her home in New Jersey a few days before her appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America," Alsarraf, spoke of the whirlwind media tour she's in the midst of, her love of dogs and her upcoming visit to Westerly.
On Saturday, Alsarraf will make an appearance at Savoy Bookshop and Café — in partnership with Stand Up For Animals — to talk about her book her book which has been described as an "unforgettable, often funny, and moving testament to the extraordinary healing nature of dogs and the resilience of the human spirit."
"It's been wonderful," said the author about her travels for her book. "It's been fantastic."
Alsarraf, who wanted to be a veterinarian from the time she was a 7-year-old, said she has been drawn to animals all her life.
Though most of her family members were physicians or nurses, she said, she was determined to care for "our four-legged friends."
Even before attending veterinary school, Alsarraf worked at a veterinary clinic, took riding lessons, competed in obedience trials with her boxer, Drummer, and helped special needs children ride horseback.
For more than two decades, she treated cancer in canine patients. Then at age 51, she was diagnosed with cancer herself. The disease she had dedicated her professional life to fighting, suddenly left her scared and unsure.
But it was only in receiving her own cancer diagnosis, she said, that she came to understand that the empathy she had for animals went both ways. It was her patients — "those furry, four-legged, slobbering animals" she said, "who seemed to uniquely understand the jumbled language of her own difficult journey and who showed her the true power of positivity and unconditional love."
Much of what she discusses in her book, she said, is how our dogs are our unconditional companions.
"There I was as a veterinarian, always taking care of them, but then when I needed to be taken care of, they understood without ever using words. My own dog developed cancer while I was undergoing therapy. That’s something you never want to go through with your four-legged companion, but we did, and my dog was right there by my side. Without words, they understand our feelings and emotions. They fill a need just when we need it the most."
Dogs don’t use words to communicate, she said, but they can be incredibly supportive. Her book, she said explains to readers why dogs are the perfect guides to help humans navigate traumatic and difficult experiences.
They show us what is available within ourselves, she said.
Alsarraf will be in conversation with publishing executive Arthur Levine on Saturday at 2 p.m. Savoy will donate 10 percent of the sale of books at the event to Stand Up For Animals.
