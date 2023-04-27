WARWICK — Veteran Rhode Island actor Steve Kidd will make his directorial debut this week at the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre with "The Children," Lucy Kirkwood’s award-winning and Tony-nominated play.
The play, with a cast of only three, also marks the Gamm debut of longtime Trinity Rep Resident Company member Phyllis Kay. Kay will be joined by Candice Brown and Richard Donelly.
Kay and Donelly, who have been married for more than 20 years and together for over 30, were recently described as "two living legends of Rhode Island’s small but mighty theater scene," by Karen Greco, writing in Providence Monthly.
"Over the course of their storied careers," Greco writes, the two have shared the stage in only seven productions. Donelly has been performing at the Gamm since its beginnings as Alias Stage. He played Saul Kimmer in the Gamm's "True West" and Serebryakov in "Uncle Vanya."
In Kirkwood's three-hander play, Brown and Donelly play the long-married, retired nuclear physicists Hazel and Robin; and Kay is Rose, the couple’s former friend and colleague who shows up after a nearly 40-year absence.
Brown, an associate professor of theater at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, is a Boston based-actor, director, and voice and dialect coach who has performed with Lyric Stage Company, Cape Rep Theatre, Actors’ Shakespeare Project and New York Theatre Workshop. She was last seen on the Gamm stage in "JQA," when she played George Washington, Abigail Adams and Louisa Adam.
"The Children" has been described as "a riveting eco-drama infused with dark humor."
Set in England, "The Children" is "a slow-burning play" filled with dread, according to one critic.
Inspired by events surrounding the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan, "The Children" "raises big issues about self-interest versus social responsibility in a very real post-nuclear world," according to one description.
Kirkwood, a British playwright who lives in a rural coastal section of England, sets her play in a remote English cottage by the sea. The play centers around retired scientists Hazel and Robin who are determined to grow old together as the world crumbles around them. Practicing yoga, tending cows, and rationing electricity, the couple does its best to live “normally” in the wake of a nuclear disaster. But their already precarious existence is challenged when Rose, a friend and former colleague, shows up after 38 years with a life-altering request. Kirkwood’s West End and Broadway hit raises big questions about culpability, and what we owe ourselves and younger generations.
Kidd, the chair of the Performing Arts Department at the Moses Brown School and a resident actor at The Gamm, said the chemistry between the three scientists, who share both professional and personal history, "promises to seduce and surprise audiences."
“The real-time encounter with these characters gives us an often hilarious look at their flawed and contradictory responses to love, betrayal, global catastrophe, and the future of the human race,” Kidd said. “Like so many of us, they fight and territorialize in order to make peace with their past and take responsibility for the future."
"Over 20 seasons at The Gamm, I’ve gained so much knowledge and experience from fellow artists and this organization as a whole,” he added. “These three exceptional artists have all been teachers, mentors, and models in my professional and personal life. I feel so lucky and excited to have this opportunity to direct a play that speaks to our responsibility to those who come after us with a group of actors who came before me.”
