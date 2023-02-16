NEWPORT — Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez, a musician with a reputation for the lyricism of her playing, her compelling interpretations, and her elegant stage presence, will perform Friday as part of Newport Classical.
Martinez, who has been described as "versatile, daring and insightful," will perform music by Rachmaninoff and Beethoven along with selections by young composers Caroline Shaw and Viet Cuong, as well as Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos.
Martinez, who has been establishing a reputation on both the national and international stages since making her orchestral debut at age 7, has played with distinguished orchestras around the world and her wide-ranging career includes world premieres of new music, live performance broadcasts and interviews on TV and radio.
Since she was 6 years old, Martinez has performed with more than 100 orchestras including the San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, San Diego, Grand Rapids, New Jersey, Tucson, Pacific and Fort Worth symphonies, Buffalo Philharmonic; Germany’s Stuttgarter Philharmoniker, MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra, Nurnberger Philharmoniker; Canada’s Victoria Symphony Orchestra; the Costa Rica National Symphony, and the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra in Venezuela. She has performed with Gustavo Dudamel, James Gaffigan, James Conlon, JoAnn Falleta, Michael Francis, Marcelo Lehninger and Guillermo Figueroa, among others.
A fifth-generation female pianist, she began her piano studies in Caracas with her mother, Alicia Gaggioni, and attended The Juilliard School, where she earned her bachelor and master of music degrees as a full scholarship student of Yoheved Kaplinsky. Martinez was a fellow of Carnegie Hall’s The Academy and a member of Ensemble Connect. She is concurrently working on her doctoral studies with Marco Antonio de Almeida in Halle, Germany.
Newport Classical is a premier performing arts organization that welcomes people of every age, culture, and background to intimate, immersive musical experiences. Known for presenting world-renowned and up-and-coming artistic talents at stunning, storied venues across Newport, Newport Classical is an internationally sought-after cultural and recreational destination.
– Nancy Burns-Fusaro
