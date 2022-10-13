KINGSTON — Naomi Iizuka’s 1997 play “Polaroid Stories,” which opens Thursday, Oct. 13, in the University of Rhode Island’s Robert E. Will Theatre, based in part on Ovid’s epic poem, “Metamorphoses,” provides a gritty, troubling view of life on the streets — a world of drug addicts, dealers, prostitutes, and runaways trying to survive in a no-man’s lands on the fringes of an unidentified city.
The play blends Greek mythology — including characters such as Zeus, Dionysus, Orpheus, Eurydice — with true stories of homeless youth on dead-end streets, and in an abandoned, rundown factory that serves as a temple to excess and despair.
“At the heart of it, ‘Polaroid Stories’ is a story that is really about both the desire and consequences of escape,” said director Patrick Saunders, an adjunct professor of theatre at URI. “The characters are trying to escape from really terrible situations, but the avenues they use for that escape are equally as destructive. They really don’t want to feel their pain and they don’t want to have to be themselves anymore. This is our opportunity to understand what those drives feel like, how easy it is to get trapped in a situation like the ones we see on the stage, and to really empathize with and recognize that those are desires that all of us have.”
Saunders, who acted in a production of “Polaroid Stories” with Burbage Theatre in Pawtucket in 2019, says the mashup of mythology and the real stories Iizuka mined from interviews with homeless youth helps to elevate the characters, making it harder for audiences to dismiss them.
“I think the reason Iizuka casts these characters, who are otherwise the disenfranchised, as gods and as mythical beings is to force us to see them without reducing them to some archetypal addict,” he said. “That can be a danger of this play. If you weren't encouraged to look through this other lens, it could be easy to think they’re in these positions purely because of substance abuse.”
“Polaroid Stories,” which runs two hours, going nonstop through about three-dozen, interwoven vignettes, was a popular choice among students when the URI Theatre Department selected its season, he said.
“I think many students were excited because this play is different from the other shows we've done in recent years,” said Courtney Satterley, who plays Skinhead Girl, who, along with Skinhead Boy, serve as direct links to the homeless youth Iizuka interviewed for the play. “We also really wanted the challenge of a more contemporary text. The message of ‘Polaroid Stories’ is also more timely now than ever. Despite taking place during the ‘war on drugs’ and the rise of homeless youth in the ’90s, the problems during that era continue with us today.”
The play’s eight other characters are taken from mythology, imbued with the hardships of the modern streets. “I love the newfangled use of Ovid’s ‘Metamorphoses’ to tell these tragic and important stories,” she said.
Bringing the hardscrabble world of “Polaroid Stories” to life has also been the work of numerous designers — some alumni and current students — and more than 35 student production workers.
The set, designed by Assistant Professor James Horban, is a three-level labyrinth that resembles a discarded factory that mixes classical elements with a contemporary feel. “A modern version of a temple in ruins,” Saunders said. Costumes, designed by Matt Oxley of South Kingstown, are mostly contemporary clothing that represent the different avenues people take to this dark world.
The play’s atmosphere is echoed in the lighting, said lighting designer Audrey Visscher. “This show plays heavily into using drugs and partying as a means of escape,” she said. “I want to create an environment where the audience feels like they are going on this trip with the characters.”
The work of props master Melie Hayes, of Charlestown, a member of the class of 2023, also brings that home. Hayes has worked on 36 items for the play, many of which have duplicates because of the play’s depiction of drug use.
“My friends affectionately refer to me as ‘drug illiterate’ because I know so little about them,” she said. “But for this show, I had to do a fair amount of digging into the basics to make safe and visually accurate alternatives for the stage.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.