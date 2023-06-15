PROVIDENCE — Trinity Rep’s 60th season — featuring shows that share the themes of family, whether bound by blood or found in community — will begin in September with Talene Monahon’s “The Good John Proctor,” the prequel to Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.”
Sarah Ruhl's black comedy “Becky Nurse of Salem,” will run in a rotating repertory with “The Good John Proctor” through November.
The season will continue with the Charles Dickens holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” which will be directed by Stephen Thorne.
In January, “La Broa’’ by Orlando Hernández, which is based on the “Latino History of Rhode Island: Nuestras Raíces,” by Marta V. Martez, and is set in Doña Rosa’s Market on La Broa’, or, Providence’s Broad Street, will open, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo.
Next up will be August Wilson’s magnum opus, “Fences," scheduled to be directed by Christopher Windom and take place from March 21 to April 28.
The season will end with the musical “La Cage aux Folles” with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman which will be directed by Taavon Gamble.
Season-ticket subscriptions are now on sale. For more information, visit trinityrep.com or call 401-351-4242.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.