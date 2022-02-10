PROVIDENCE — Festival Ballet Providence continues its popular "Up Close on Hope" series this month in the company’s acclaimed Black Box Theatre.
The series will include a number of world premieres, along with programs featuring contemporary and classical choreography, according to Director Kathleen Breen Combes, who said in a statement that she's "thrilled to open our Black Box theatre once again, where audiences feel a sense of proximity that you don’t get in a larger venue."
"We are especially excited to present new works by bold and innovative choreographers," she added, "continuing a season that has featured bold works by our most diverse lineup of choreographic voices."
The innovative series will offer audiences "a unique perspective on dance," the statement said, "a visual feast of movement, athleticism, and creativity."
Included in the series will be performances by Ja’ Malik, founder of Harlem-based Ballet Boy Productions, and Paulo Arrais, a principal dancer with Boston Ballet. Malik's new neo-classical piece will feature three couples and one soloist, and will be set to the contemporary music of Peter Greyson and Max Richter.
Arrais’ piece, a gender fluid pas de deux set to an excerpt from Tchaikovsky’s "Swan Lake," will feature same-sex pairings in certain casts. The new work is based on a digital piece Arrais created during the pandemic for the Boston Ballet.
The series will also include classical selections including the iconic "Pas de Quatre," a classical mainstay for four women, which showcases technique, virtuosity and grace. Also included, a reprise of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s "Returning Points," one of the acclaimed choreographer’s contemporary masterworks which was performed by the company in its 2021 fall program.
Malik founded Ballet Boy Productions in response to the growing number of deaths of young black men in America, the statement noted.
Arrais, the recipient of many awards, including a prize from the New York Choreographic Institute, was named one of El Mundo’s "30 under 3."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
