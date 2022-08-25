WESTERLY — The United Theatre will celebrate another milestone Friday, this time for the United Gallery, when artist Annie Wildey will unveil "Making Waves," works created during her time spent in-gallery as a resident artist, at a closing reception.
Wildey, a Westerly resident, is a British-born painter and printmaker who spent many years in New York City before moving to New England in 2011.
After a career in public relations and marketing, Wildey earned a master of fine arts at the New York Academy of Art, where she was awarded the academy’s prestigious post-graduate fellowship.
While her primary practice is painting, Wildey is also an accomplished printmaker and has assisted master printmaker Dan Welden at workshops throughout the Northeast, including at the Haystack School of Crafts, Provincetown Art Center, Montserrat College of Art and the Omega Institute.
Wildey has exhibited both nationally and internationally at such venues as the National Museum of China, the Mall Galleries, London, the Heckscher Museum and the University of Connecticut. Her work has also been included in special exhibitions curated by Eric Fishl and in exhibitions alongside renowned international artists such as April Gornik and Tula Telfair.
Wildey's work celebrates the "beautiful and ever-changing coastal landscape as a metaphor for the mercurial nature of our human condition," she said in a statement. The series she created during her residency was inspired by a special cove in Weekapaug, where she visits regularly to walk the beach and breathe in the fresh sea air.
“It never ceases to amaze me how one place can change dramatically from one moment to the next," Wildey said in a statement. "Whether the tide is coming in or going out, whether the sun is shining or obscured by a blanket of fog. Whether the wind is up or offering the gentlest of breezes. These paintings celebrate the beauty of this ever-changing landscape.
"In the studio I interpret the smells, feelings, and energy, of this subject in motion," she said. "My process is fluid, moving between freedom and control, accident and intention, pushing and pulling paint to capture visual and emotional experiences."
The closing reception for Wildey's exhibit is free and open to the public.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
