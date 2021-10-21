MYSTIC — Mark Adams' Sea Swirl made it in. So did Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough in Noank, Clyde's Cider Mill in Old Mystic, Costello's in Noank and Zip's Diner in Dayville.
They all made it into Mike Urban's new book, "Unique Eats and Eateries of Connecticut, The People and Stories Behind the Food."
Urban, an award-winning food and travel writer and regular contributor to Yankee magazine who lives in Old Saybrook, will be at Bank Square Books in Mystic tonight to talk about his book which, he says, will take readers on "a tour around this culinary wonderland to explore eats and eateries that are both familiar and exotic."
Urban, the author of four other books about New England cuisine, said he spent about 18 months doing research for his book "during the worst pandemic in a century" that forced hundreds of restaurants in the Connecticut to close.
"Much to my amazement," he said in an email Tuesday morning, "and through no skill of my own ... only one of the 100 or so restaurants under consideration for inclusion actually closed, a testament to the strength and endurance of mom-and-pop restaurants."
"I witnessed firsthand how these places struggled and adapted to stay in business," he said, while continuing to "serve their customers with grace and charm during the most difficult time in American restaurant history."
Urban's book, he says, "is a tour of Connecticut’s most unique, unusual, and enjoyable food spots, where there’s a delightful culinary revelation around every corner."
From hot dogs to haute cuisine, he writes, Connecticut boasts an impressive array of tempting delicacies for every taste and budget. Hot, buttered lobster rolls, steamed cheeseburgers, and coal-fired New Haven-style pizza are just a few of the delights that await adventurous foodies in the Nutmeg State.
Readers can "bask in the warmth of the Connecticut shore at Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough, where three generations of the Mears family slow-steam and serve lobsters on sunny picnic tables along the waterfront and discover why O’Rourke’s Diner in Middletown was supported by its community and the Wesleyan students who love it after a devastating fire threatened to put them out of business in 2006.
They can also get a taste of Yale life at the high-ceilinged Union League Café, where Chef Jean-Pierre Vuillermet wows diners with his ever-changing French brasserie menu and get some insight into some of Connecticut’s most interesting eateries.
"In most of the civilized world there are food groups that contain such things as fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, grains, etc.," said Urban, "In Connecticut, there are three food groups: hot-buttered lobster rolls, steamed cheeseburgers, and coal-fired New Haven-style neapolitan pizza which is known locally as 'apizza," and pronounced 'ah-BEETZ.'"
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
