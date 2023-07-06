STONINGTON — Musician Lou Manzi is encouraging music-lovers to "Get ready for some real live groovin’ and jammin’ in quiet Stonington Borough" Sunday when the United Church of Stonington presents another "Under the Clock Tower" summer event.
Manzi, a local musician who began his career teaching and performing music in the 1970s when — as he likes to say — "classic rock was not yet classic," said he plans to bring several of his students to the Sunday musical program at the church.
Members of the Dobley Trio and other musicians in the Guitar Experience Group will perform, Manzi said in an email.
The Guitar Experience Group is a group of talented guitar and ukulele players and singers who range in age from high school to senior citizens.
"They’ve all donated their time and effort to create this fun show," Manzi added. "They’ll play classic country tunes, folk favorites, upbeat blues tunes and Texas swing with some rock and roll thrown in for good measure and much, much more."
Trio members will be performing blues and jazz pieces on Sunday, he said.
Manzi, the author of 11 books on guitar method, performs solo and as a member of the Howling Hound Dogs. He has performed with his group at several Sunday Funday events in downtown Westerly.
There is a suggested donation of $10 for Sunday's concert which will be held at the United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
For more information, call Manzi at 860-235-6719, or send email to loumanzimusic@gmail.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
