WESTERLY — The Town of Westerly's popular "Tunes on the Dunes" summer concert series will return this summer with David Tessier & His All-Star Stars kicking off the Monday Night Jams on July 5 and Greg Piccolo and Heavy Juice Expansion Pack leading off Wednesday Blues on the Beach on July 7.
The concerts, which take place on "the Old Westerly Town Beach," are free of charge and take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through mid-August.
Monday Night Jams will continue on July 12 with the Paula Clare Band, followed by Billy J. Kramer on July 19, John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band on July 26, Big Lux /Cinnamon Sky on Aug. 2, Aztec 2 Step 2.0 on Aug. 9, and will close out on Aug. 16 with Will Evans.
Wednesday Blues on the Beach will include Ed Peabody and the Big Blue Thang on July 14, Popa Chubby on July 21, Roomful of Blues on July 28, Professor Harp on Aug. 4 and will end the series with a bang when Dave Howard and the High Rollers with Bobby Christina, Tom Ferraro and the Mitchfest Horns perform on Aug. 11.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
