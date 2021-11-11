WESTERLY — Playwright Anna Maria Trusky is hoping local audiences are ready for some hearty laughs this weekend, because her play, "A Multitude of Sins," which opens Friday at the United Theatre for a three-run performance, is chock full of them.
So much so, said Trusky, that the people who came to see "A Multitude of Sins" performed last summer at the Storytime Cabaret — an outdoor venue in Woodstock, Conn. — were "rolling in the aisles."
Thank goodness there were grass aisles, Trusky joked last week, as she described her "zany comedy," which was first performed publicly as a staged reading at the La Grua Center in 2017 and made its debut the following year at the Donald L. Oat Theater in Norwich.
"Really, they couldn't stop laughing," said Trusky, noting that though the play — which takes place in Paris in 1667 — may be based on history and historical facts — some of them serious — it is far, far from dry.
"It's one hundred percent comedy," she added, "with a wonderful cast."
What's funnier than wigs for all body parts, after all, she said, especially those funny little wigs made for women's private parts called merkins.
"When I first heard about them I said, 'that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard! This could not be real!'" Trusky said with a laugh.
"That was seven years ago," she continued, "and when I found out that they are a real thing, I told my friends, 'I'm going to write a play about this one day!'"
"Well, gosh darn, I did!"
Trusky said soon after she began researching wigs and wig-making, she learned some not-so-funny facts, like that the wig craze of that era came about for reasons of hygiene.
People were shaving their heads to avoid getting fleas, lice and "nits," which were believed to be the carriers of the black plague, she learned. And that sex workers and ladies of the night, in an effort to keep clean and keep business, shaved everywhere they could, then covered their bald spots with wigs.
Trusky's play soon began taking shape with a quirky cast of characters, including the world’s first police chief, a notorious doctor, a kinky stocking-maker, and Molière — all based (to varying degrees) on real historical figures.
"A Multitude of Sins" tells the story of a virtuous Catholic wigmaker, Théodore (Théo), who dreams of marrying the virginal Ysabeau. They lack the means to marry but are determined to "save themselves for marriage." Soon Théo's envious boss Maximilian’s reunion with childhood friend Colette, a brothel madam, results in a business proposition that generates income for the struggling wig shop but horrifies poor Théo.
"Given all we've been deprived of during the pandemic," Trusky said, "it's definitely time to laugh."
